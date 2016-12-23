Emmsons Internationals company secretary Sneha Khemka resigns

Emmsons International's company secretary Sneha Khemka resigns

Emmsons International Ltd has informed BSE that Ms. Sneha Khemka the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company has resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with the effect from December 22, 2016.

