Dee Kartavya Finance: Outcome of board meeting

Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on December 28, 2016, have considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Pinki Bathwal & Ms. Mamta Devi as an additional director of the Company with immediate effect.
Home » News » Announcements

Dec 28, 2016, 03.47 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on December 28, 2016, have considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Pinki Bathwal & Ms. Mamta Devi as an additional director of the Company with immediate effect.

Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on December 28, 2016, have considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Pinki Bathwal & Ms. Mamta Devi as an additional director of the Company with immediate effect.

Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on December 28, 2016, have considered and approved the following:1. The appointment of Ms. Pinki Bathwal & Ms. Mamta Devi as an additional director of the Company with immediate effect.2. Rectified the Listing agreement dated January 18, 2016 by executing the fresh listing agreement dated December 28, 2016.Source : BSE

