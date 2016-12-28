Dec 28, 2016, 03.47 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on December 28, 2016, have considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Pinki Bathwal & Ms. Mamta Devi as an additional director of the Company with immediate effect.
Dee Kartavya Finance: Outcome of board meeting
