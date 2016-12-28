Cupids board meeting on January 05, 2017

Dec 28, 2016, 11.19 AM

Cupid's board meeting on January 05, 2017

Cupids board meeting on January 05, 2017

Cupid Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on January 05, 2017, inter alia, to consider and discuss the following items:1. Proposal for raising funds through issue of securities.2. Increase in authorised capital of the Company.3. Calling for an Extraordinary General Meeting for obtaining the shareholders' approval for the above matters.4. Such other incidental or ancillary issue which may be required in this regard.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons including Directors of the Company and their immediate relatives on and from December 28, 2016 to January 07, 2017 (both days inclusive) and will reopen on January 09, 2017.Source : BSE

