Feb 03, 2017, 08.57 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bombay Burmah redeems commercial paper of Rs 50 crore

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that Commercial paper issued by the Corporation on November 04, 2016 for Rs.50 crores with Maturity date of February 02, 2017 has been redeemed.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that Commercial paper issued by the Corporation on November 04, 2016 for Rs.50 crores with Maturity date of February 02, 2017 has been redeemed.Source : BSE

