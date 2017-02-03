Bombay Burmah redeems commercial paper of Rs 50 crore

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that Commercial paper issued by the Corporation on November 04, 2016 for Rs.50 crores with Maturity date of February 02, 2017 has been redeemed.

Read all announcements in Bombay Burmah Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that Commercial paper issued by the Corporation on November 04, 2016 for Rs.50 crores with Maturity date of February 02, 2017 has been redeemed.Source : BSE To read the full report click here

