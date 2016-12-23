Automotive Stampings' board meeting on January 24, 2017

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2017 to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016.In view of declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016, the Trading Window under the Company’s ‘Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading’ shall remain closed for dealing in shares of the Company for the designated persons as defined under the Code from December 24, 2016 to January 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE