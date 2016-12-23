Automotive Stampings board meeting on January 24, 2017

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2017 to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Announcements

Dec 23, 2016, 04.21 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Automotive Stampings' board meeting on January 24, 2017

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2017 to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Automotive Stampings board meeting on January 24, 2017

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2017 to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2017 to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016.In view of declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016, the Trading Window under the Company’s ‘Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading’ shall remain closed for dealing in shares of the Company for the designated persons as defined under the Code from December 24, 2016 to January 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

Read all announcements in Auto Stampings

To read the full report click here

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Automotive Stampings board meeting on January 24, 2017

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login