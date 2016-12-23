Dec 23, 2016, 04.21 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2017 to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016.
Automotive Stampings board meeting on January 24, 2017
