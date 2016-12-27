Asian Oilfield Services board meeting on Dec 30, 2016

Asian Oilfield Services has informed that the Company propose to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors on December 30, 2016, inter alia, to consider and approve the allotment of warrants, subject to receipt of application money from the proposed allottee.
Dec 27, 2016

Asian Oilfield Services' board meeting on Dec 30, 2016

Asian Oilfield Services has informed that the Company propose to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors on December 30, 2016, inter alia, to consider and approve the allotment of warrants, subject to receipt of application money from the proposed allottee.

Asian Oilfield Services board meeting on Dec 30, 2016

Asian Oilfield Services has informed that the Company propose to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors on December 30, 2016, inter alia, to consider and approve the allotment of warrants, subject to receipt of application money from the proposed allottee.

Asian Oilfield Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Company propose to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors on December 30, 2016, inter alia, to consider and approve the allotment of warrants, subject to receipt of application money from the proposed allottee.Source : BSE

