Arfin India appoints Bherulal Lalchand Chopra as additional independent director

Arfin India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on December 27, 2016 has appointed Mr. Bherulal Lalchand Chopra as an Additional Independent Director of the Company.
Dec 27, 2016, 04.12 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arfin India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on December 27, 2016 has appointed Mr. Bherulal Lalchand Chopra as an Additional Independent Director of the Company.The appointment shall be subject to the confirmation by shareholders at the ensuing General Meeting.

