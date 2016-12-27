Dec 27, 2016, 04.12 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Arfin India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on December 27, 2016 has appointed Mr. Bherulal Lalchand Chopra as an Additional Independent Director of the Company.
Arfin India appoints Bherulal Lalchand Chopra as additional independent director
