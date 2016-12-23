Alkem receives EIR from USFDA for Daman formulation facility

Alkem Laboratories has informed that the USFDA has issued an establishment inspection report for its Daman formulation facility which was inspected in September 2016.

Alkem Laboratories has informed that the USFDA has issued an establishment inspection report for its Daman formulation facility which was inspected in September 2016.





Alkem Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE regarding a Press Release dated December 23, 2016 titled "Alkem receives EIR from the US FDA for its Daman formulation facility".

