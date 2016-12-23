Alkem receives EIR from USFDA for Daman formulation facility

Alkem Laboratories has informed that the USFDA has issued an establishment inspection report for its Daman formulation facility which was inspected in September 2016.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Announcements

Dec 23, 2016, 12.30 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alkem receives EIR from USFDA for Daman formulation facility

Alkem Laboratories has informed that the USFDA has issued an establishment inspection report for its Daman formulation facility which was inspected in September 2016.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Alkem receives EIR from USFDA for Daman formulation facility

Alkem Laboratories has informed that the USFDA has issued an establishment inspection report for its Daman formulation facility which was inspected in September 2016.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Alkem Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE regarding a Press Release dated December 23, 2016 titled "Alkem receives EIR from the US FDA for its Daman formulation facility".Source : BSE

Read all announcements in Alkem Lab

To read the full report click here

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Alkem receives EIR from USFDA for Daman formulation facility

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login