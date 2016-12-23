Dec 23, 2016, 12.30 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Alkem Laboratories has informed that the USFDA has issued an establishment inspection report for its Daman formulation facility which was inspected in September 2016.
Alkem receives EIR from USFDA for Daman formulation facility
