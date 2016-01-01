Coffee output revised downward at 3.16 lakh tons for 2016-17

India's coffee production estimate has been revised downward by 1.03 per cent to 3,16,700 tonnes for the 2016-17 crop year from the earlier projection due to likely drop in output because of poor monsoon.

The country had produced a total of 3,48,000 tonnes of coffee in the 2015-16 crop year (October-September).

Releasing the second crop estimate, the Coffee Board said that the overall output for 2016-17 is placed at 3,16,700 tonnes, marginally lower by 1.03 per cent over the previous estimate of 3,20,000 tonnes for the same period.

When compared to the last year's actual output, this year's coffee production is expected to be lower by 7.05 per cent, it said.

Arabica production is estimated to decline to 96,200 tonnes this year from 1,03,500 tonnes in the last year, while Robusta output is likely to decline to 2,20,500 tonnes from 2,44,500 tonnes in the said period.

Production in Karnataka is estimated to drop to 2,26,300 tonnes in 2016-17 from 2,51,520 tonnes in the year-ago period.

The output in Kerala is likely to be at 63,290 tonnes as against 69,230 tonnes, while in Tamil Nadu the production is pegged lower at 16,560 tonnes as against 17,295 tonnes in the said period.

"The reason for reduction in production estimates of 2016-17 is attributed to the delayed blossom and backing showers coupled with high temperatures," the Board said.

The growers were unable to take up irrigations to top up the scanty showers due to drying up of most of water resources. Further, the north-east monsoon was sluggish, which may result in bean size and final output.

"The crop loss, if any, due to adverse north-east monsoon will be accounted at the time of final estimation to be carried out after harvesting of crop," the Board noted.

India exports major portion of its production to countries like Italy, Germany and Belgium.