We are all living in the world of development. There is no going back. When it comes to the development at the global level, we have the United Nations Development Programme's "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" as a key framework. But what CNBC-TV18 would like to question is "How do we really achieve this?" Compromise on the current life standard? (When there are so many people out there not even reaching that standard?) Only focus on environmental protection? Let policy making find out?

No.

CNBC-TV18 believes it is a mindset that puts all of us on the fastest way to achieve those goals. How we face and tackle the various levels of issues that society has right now. How we see things, How we act and consume. It is the way of thinking that we would like to challenge with our fellow Indians.

To challenge that thinking, we at CNBC-TV18, have chosen a very interesting topic – the Hybrid Mindset and launched our brand new social initiative, 'INDIA HYBRID WEEK’. "Hybrid" is a term to signify the harmonization of two values, namely economic growth and ecological care. The challenge is to improve and sustain the current development, and, at the same time, maintain and strengthen the sustainability of the future generations.

“Mother Earth is not what we inherit from our grandparents, but what we borrow from our children.” Think Energy. Think Green. Think Hybrid Mindset.

