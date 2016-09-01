Technology has played a crucial role in small and medium businesses, made startups fashionable, and we have unicorns trotting about the business landscape.
In the smartphone age, the line between enterprise and consumer technology is increasingly blurry.
Sensors, 3D printed skin, wearables, reconstructed organs, revolutionized clinical trials, personalized medicine and what not – get ready for a new era of healthcare
334 days ago
334 days ago
327 days ago
Watch the third edition of India Business Live as entrepreneurs and technology leaders chart the next growth path for the Indian SME sector. more
Watch Madhusudhan Khemka unravel the secret behind the rise of Regen Power Tech, one of the fastest growing manufacturers of wind turbines in India followed by our elite's panel take on how real time data is changing the way businesses operate. more
With a meager amount of Rs.10000, Kunwer Sachdeva founded Su-Kam Power, India’s largest power company with a turnover of more than Rs.1000 crores. Watch his inspiration story and our elite panelists as they discuss how technology has changed their business forever. more
In this episode, Sunil Bhatia,GM, Uber Pune talks about the rapid expansion of Uber, hiring only three employees in each city it operates in and the future of transportation and our elite panelists discuss how technology can be a differentiator for small to medium businesses. more